The BC government is looking at the possibility of capping the annual allowable rent increase as inflation hits levels not seen in decades.

But, it’s just one of a number of policy options being considered to give renters a break.

The way it is now, landlords are allowed to raise rents in line with inflation.

Rent increases are tied to the 12-month average percent change in the consumer price index, which was 4% in April.

A figure that could go higher – with the final calculation based on the CPI change as of next month.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire