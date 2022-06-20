Listen Live

Province weighing options on how to give renters a break

By Brendan Pawliw
(Photo supplied by Insights West)

The BC government is looking at the possibility of capping the annual allowable rent increase as inflation hits levels not seen in decades.

But, it’s just one of a number of policy options being considered to give renters a break.

The way it is now, landlords are allowed to raise rents in line with inflation.

Rent increases are tied to the 12-month average percent change in the consumer price index, which was 4% in April.

A figure that could go higher – with the final calculation based on the CPI change as of next month.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

