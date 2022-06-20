Canadian companies will be banned from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year.

That’s according to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault (gill-BO) who says the sale of the items will also be banned by the end of 2023 and their export by the end of 2025.

The final regulations enacting the ban are being published today (Monday).

Plastic straws, bags, cutlery, stir sticks, and six-pack rings that hold cans and bottles will also be impacted.

There will be some limited exceptions for straws to accommodate people with disabilities.