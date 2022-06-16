The City is advising residents that the Quesnel River water levels are rising and will approach or may exceed banks.

It says the areas at risk of flooding at this time do not include any residential properties.

Due to the potential threat of additional flooding on the Quesnel River, the city has now activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Level 1.

This allows the City to begin discussions with Emergency Management BC about potential resources we may need to prevent additional flooding.

The areas of potential concern in the city are the Old Public Works Yard (currently the Fire Hall). Johnston Avenue and areas around West Fraser Timber Park and Carry Street.

There are no evacuation alerts or orders at this time.

As a safety precaution, the City is strongly recommending residents keep children and animals away from river banks and to follow all detour signs on roadways and trails.

Residents are also encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

-Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now