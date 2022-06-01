A Prince George man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the next 15 years after pleading guilty to the August 2021 death of Christin Marion West.

West was located deceased inside her apartment complex along the 2000 block of 20th Avenue.

The RCMP took Dennis Daniel Gladue into custody and was slapped with one charge of second-degree murder.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Gladue entered a guilty plea back in March and the sentencing was announced today (Wednesday) in PG Supreme Court.