Over 296 kilometres of highway and side road repaving is taking place in Northern BC this summer.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure listed some of the projects coming to the north:

Highway 97 from Swanson Lumber Road to 271 Road.

Highway 97 Prince George and area side roads, including resurfacing four kilometres on Highway 97 from the Junction of Highway 16 to 5th Avenue – work includes resurfacing on Old Summit Lake Road, Wright Creek Road and Reid Lake Road

Highway 29 and Highway 52 Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge areas

​resurfacing 29 kilometres on Highway 52 from the junction of Highway 97 to Brassey Creek and 22 kilometres on Highway 29 from the junction of Highway 97 to Sukunka River Forest Service Road

Chief Lake area north of Prince George, resurfacing 36 kilometres in the Chief Lake Road and Ness Lake Road area

Highway 37N south of Dease Lake and Lower Post side roads

resurfacing 40 kilometres on Highway 37N from Eddontenajon Rest Area to Stikine River Bridge. Work includes first-time hard surfacing on two kilometres of side roads in Lower Post

Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek, resurfacing 48 kilometres on Highway 97 from East Pine to 247 Road

Cluculz Lake area, ​resurfacing 40 kilometres of side roads in the Cluculz Lake area

The province said they will see roughly $50 million going into highway resurfacing in the north this year.

Drivers are being warned that they should expect delays of 15 minutes with single lane alternating traffic between 7 AM and 7 PM.