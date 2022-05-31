Starting tomorrow (Wednesday), B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will get a boost in pay.

The minimum wage will increase from $15.20 to $15.65 per hour – the highest of any province.

According to the government, the spike will benefit 400,000 British Columbians, the majority of whom are women, immigrants, or youth.

“Having a fair minimum wage is a key step in helping to lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable and build a strong economy for B.C.,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “We will continue to advocate for fair wages for all workers, especially those low-income workers who have been so essential to our health and well-being during the pandemic.”

The minimum wage increase to $15.65 per hour is tied to British Columbia’s average annual inflation rate which, was calculated at 2.8%.

In addition, a 2.8% increase will also apply to the live-in camp leader and live-in home-support worker’s minimum daily wages and the resident caretaker minimum monthly wage.