School District 91 has announced Katie Nesbitt has been appointed to the newly created role of the BC Tripartite Education Agreement Coordinator.

She is a graduate of Lakes District Secondary and member of Ts’il Kaz Koh also known as the Burns Lake Band.

Nesbitt has previously worked with the Indigenous Education Department with the school district.

The District says her experience within the education and health fields makes her a perfect candidate for this role.

It added that the new BCTEA Coordinator position is a first in BC Public Education.

This was created to help the school district fulfill the responsibilities under the BCTEA.

SD91 added that this agreement sets a foundation for further growth and changes to support the development of BC First Nations education.

The position will help facilitate the critical relationships that are held with the local 14 First Nations Rights Holders.