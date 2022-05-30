Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsOttawa on the verge of introducing new gun control rules
FeaturedNews

Ottawa on the verge of introducing new gun control rules

By Brendan Pawliw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau file photo. (MyPGNow staff)

New gun control legislation could be introduced by the Liberal government this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised tougher restrictions following the shooting deaths of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas last week.

The bill will likely force the owners of weapons on a list of banned guns to sell them to the government.

Penalties would also be increased for weapons smuggling, and a new criminal offense would be created for those modifying magazines to carry more bullets than legally allowed.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News