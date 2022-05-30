New gun control legislation could be introduced by the Liberal government this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised tougher restrictions following the shooting deaths of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas last week.

The bill will likely force the owners of weapons on a list of banned guns to sell them to the government.

Penalties would also be increased for weapons smuggling, and a new criminal offense would be created for those modifying magazines to carry more bullets than legally allowed.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire