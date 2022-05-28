It’s been 11 years since Madison Scott disappeared, and the RCMP and her family are renewing their request for public help in solving her disappearance.

On May 29th, 2011, a family member reported Madison Scott missing to the Vanderhoof RCMP.

According to police, she was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on May 28th, 2011 while at Hogsback Lake, celebrating a friends birthday.

Early in the investigation, police determined it was out of character for her to be out of contact with family and friends.

“Madison was a vibrant, free-spirited, loyal, and kind individual,” said North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“When not hard at work at her parents’ family business, Madison immersed herself in family/friends, hockey, softball and photography. This year, Madison would be 31-years-old. She would be starting her career and perhaps even gotten married with the hopes of having children. Madison’s family have missed out on watching her become a wife, mother and aunt. Madison and her family deserve justice and closure.”

Family and friends will be walking the trails in the Hogsback Lake area to further the search, and raise awareness for Madison today (Saturday).

The Scott family continues to offer a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest, and laying of charges of individuals responsible for Madison’s disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Madison Scott is asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP.