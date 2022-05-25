Two suspected impaired drivers were taken off the street within one hour of each other in Prince George.

Just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, PG RCMP members were conducting patrols on 20th Avenue and Spruce Street when they noted a person driving a Dodge Caravan and yelling something out of the window at the officer.

Police say they followed the vehicle into a nearby parking lot, and while speaking with the driver, they noted several signs of of possible drug impairment.

The officer began an investigation into impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

According to police, a Drug Recognition Expert conducted an evaluation of the driver, who was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded.

Around an hour later, police say a concerned citizen reported an erratic driver in a Chevrolet pickup near the area of 5th Avenue and Ospika Boulevard.

Police located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop.

Investigators believed the driver was impaired by drugs, and he was detained and transported to the Prince George City detachment, where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Police say this driver was also issued a 24-hour driving prohibition, and the vehicle was also impounded.

“These investigations highlight the hard work our officers are doing to keep our streets safe,” said states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper,

“Impaired driver investigations are complex and require additional training. We appreciate having police officers who are eager take this training and put it to use in our community,”

Both investigations remain open, pending laboratory results of samples obtained during evaluation.