Lottery players in the north continued their winning ways over the May long weekend.

For the second time in as many weeks, someone has claimed the two million dollar jackpot while playing the BC/49.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, a ticket was purchased for Saturday’s draw (May 21) in the Nechako Lakes region, just west of Prince George.

The winning numbers were 7 17 19 26 28 and 30 with 40 being the bonus.

- Advertisement -

On May 14th, Colin Turick of PG won a cool two-million bucks after buying a ticket at the North Nechako Food Store.

In addition, a combined 86-million dollars is up for grabs tonight (Tuesday).

The Lotto Max jackpot is set at 70 million dollars with 16 Maxmillion prizes also on the table.

The deadline to purchase your ticket is 7:30 pm.