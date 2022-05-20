B-C’s Liberals say the Ministry of Health’s own documents show the primary health care system in our province is in deep trouble and it’s time for the provincial government to act.

The documents obtained by the party describe primary care clinics as chronically understaffed, without enough doctors to keep up with demand.

Liberal Health critic Shirley Bond accused the government of continuing to avoid questions about the state of the system and the continuing shortage of family doctors.

But Premier John Horgan said the issue is funding.

He’s had talks with the federal government about increasing their health transfer payments.

