“I can’t even think of a word… disbelief, I think. I am in shock! This will change my life for sure.”

Those are the words of Prince George’s Colin Turick, BC’s latest millionaire.

Turick matched all six numbers on the May 14th BC/49 draw, netting him $2-million.

“This win means I’m able to enjoy my retirement,” Turick said.

“I will purchase a motorhome, and my wife and I will travel around the States.”

The ticket was purchased and checked at the North Nechako Food Store on North Nechako.

“I checked my ticket at the kiosk and thought, ‘I must be reading this wrong… the machine is broken… something can’t be right!”

He shared the news with his wife, who was also in disbelief.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC), British Columbians won more than $17-million in BC/49 prizes last year (2021).