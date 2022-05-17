The B.C. government is providing a one-time investment of $8 million to public libraries for COVID-19 relief and recovery.

The money is being spread among 71 libraries to enhance services and fill gaps created by the pandemic.

Provincial officials say this can include adapting physical spaces, delivering computer and virtual technology training and expanding online collections.

“B.C.’s public libraries have been on the forefront of supporting people during the pandemic through print and digital resources, barrier-free community spaces and reliable internet access,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs in a release.

“I’ve spoken with libraries right across B.C., from cities to our smallest towns, and this funding from the province will have an enormous impact on their capacity to keep doing what they do: keep us all connected through a love of learning.”

According to the provincial government, people used digital resources from B.C. public libraries almost 16 million times in 2020, a 47 per cent increase from the year prior.