Lottery players across the north are looking to strike it rich once again.

Tonight’s (Tuesday) Lotto Max Draw is worth 60-million dollars with an additional eight Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

Matt Lee with the BC Lottery Corporation told Vista Radio more people are keeping their eye on the prize after an exciting outcome over the weekend.

“I know in Prince George there is a little bit of lottery fever running lately as we saw a BC49 ticket purchased in Prince George worth two million dollars over the past weekend that matched all six numbers.”

He added they certainly see some added interest when the jackpot gets this large.

“We definitely see an increase in excitement and in sales during those times. People do love playing for the big prize and so that is when we usually see the increase in purchases from those casual lottery players.”

The deadline to purchase your ticket is 7:30 pm.