A Prince George man charged with second-degree murder will now await his sentencing after entering a guilty plea.

In August of 2021, Dennis Daniel Gladue was arrested by the RCMP following the death of Christin Marion West who was found deceased inside a residence on the 2000 block of 20th Avenue.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, sentencing is set for May 30th and 31st.

The Prosecution Service added second-degree murder has a mandatory sentence of life in prison.