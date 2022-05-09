Three break and enter reports kept Prince George RCMP on their feet last night (Sunday).

The first report came in just after 9:30 PM at a locked compound on the 1700 block of Lyon Street.

Officers said 27 year old Jordan Allan Lalonde was found hiding in an unlocked vehicle, the PG resident was arrested and held for court this morning, and the BC Prosecution Service approved the following charges:

Break and enter and theft

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of break in instruments

Just after 2:30 AM, the next report came in at a travel trailer on the 2500 block of Moss Avenue.

Police said Forry was charged with break and enter with intent, and Lavallee was charged with break and enter with intent as well as failing to comply with a release order.

The last report came less than an hour later at the corner of Highway 16 and 20th Avenue.

Police responded to a call that a man was entering a compound through a hole cut in a chain link fence and moving the copper wire within the area.

RCMP said the suspect was arrested for breaking and entering, but was released on an Undertaking with a future court date.

Officers said all these suspects were known to the RCMP.

“This is a great example of how, in one night, multiple offenders were located and arrested. This highlights the dedication of our officers in bringing those who are responsible for these types of property crimes in our City to justice,” said Cpl Jennifer Cooper.

All files are under investigation.