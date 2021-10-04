BC Health officials report 1,986 cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, with 346 in Northern Health and 414 in Interior Health:

Oct. 1-2: 617 new cases

Oct. 2-3: 707 new cases

Oct. 3-4: 662 new cases

The active case count is up to 5,986, with 965 in the north and 1,132 in the interior.

Of the active cases, 326 individuals are in hospital and 142 are in intensive care.

88.2% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a vaccine and 81.6% received their second dose.

88.7% of adults in BC have received their first dose and 82.3% received their second jab.

The new/active cases include:

782 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,333

226 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 859

414 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,132

346 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 965

218 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 640

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 57



There were 10 new deaths reported in the province, two were in Northern Health.

From Sept. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.5% of cases, and from Sept. 17-30, they accounted for 81.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 24-30) – Total 5,106

Not vaccinated: 3,303 (64.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 346 (6.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,457 (28.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 17-30) – Total 383

Not vaccinated: 272 (71.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 40 (10.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 71 (18.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 24-30)

Not vaccinated: 295.7

Partially vaccinated: 98.5

Fully vaccinated: 35.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 17-30)