Over 1,500 active cases of COVID-19 in BC
Vaccine (Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter)
BC Health officials report that over a four-day period, there were 742 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, raising the total active cases to 1,544.
The breakdown for the new cases over the four days are as follows:
- July 30-31: 160 new cases
- July 31-Aug. 1: 196 new cases
- Aug. 1-2: 185 new cases
- Aug. 2-3: 201 new cases
Of the active cases, 53 people are in hospital and 19 are in intensive care.
That being said, almost 70% of BC adults, and over 67% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated in the province.
81.4% of those 12 and older, and 82.3% of adults in the province have received their first jab.
The new/active cases include:
- 24 new cases in Northern Health
- 115 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 395 new cases in Interior Health
- 165 new cases in Fraser Health
- 42 new cases in Island Health
- one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada