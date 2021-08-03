BC Health officials report that over a four-day period, there were 742 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, raising the total active cases to 1,544.

The breakdown for the new cases over the four days are as follows:

July 30-31: 160 new cases

July 31-Aug. 1: 196 new cases

Aug. 1-2: 185 new cases

Aug. 2-3: 201 new cases

Of the active cases, 53 people are in hospital and 19 are in intensive care.

That being said, almost 70% of BC adults, and over 67% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated in the province.

81.4% of those 12 and older, and 82.3% of adults in the province have received their first jab.

The new/active cases include: