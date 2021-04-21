Canada is going to get help securing more COVID-19 vaccines from our neighbors south of the border.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday afternoon that he recently spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the issue.

Biden says his administration is going to help Canada find more doses.

He implied that his country could loan more vaccine doses in the weeks and months ahead.

Based on data, 40 per cent of the population in the U.S. has received at least one dose while 26 per cent are fully vaccinated.