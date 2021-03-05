More fuel management projects within the VanJam Fire Zone are being conducted by the BC Wildfire Service.

The piles will be burned periodically between today (Fri), and March 31st.

The decision on when to burn will depend on the weather, site, and venting conditions.

The burn site is about 6 kilometres west of Vanderhoof, on the west side of Redmond Pit Road, and south of Quail Road.

Smoke and flames may be visible from these areas as well as Highway 16, and from parts of Vanderhoof.

The site covers about 30 hectares.

On Tuesday, the Wildfire Service announced they are conducting another fuel management project, just north of the community near Striegler Road.