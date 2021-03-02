Fuel management projects conducted by the BC Wildfire Service will be ongoing between March 2nd and 31st within the VanJam Fire Zone.

These projects will work to remove ladder fuels and ground debris in order to reduce the risk of wildfires within the area.

The burn site is about 10 km North of Vanderhoof, adjacent to Striegler Road, however smoke may be visible from McLeod Pit Road, Northside Road, and the Vanderhoof Airport.

The piles will be burned periodically depending on the weather and venting conditions.

According to BC Wildfire Service, “such burns are only conducted when conditions are suitable, and they must comply with the Open Burning and Smoke Control Regulation to limit the impact on air quality in nearby communities.”

BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site to control and monitor the burn piles.