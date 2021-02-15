BC’s police watchdog will start an investigation into an arrest in Vanderhoof after a man was seriously injured.

A man was hospitalized after reportedly resisting arrest on Saturday, Vanderhoof RCMP say.

Mounties were called to a home on the 1000 block of Kenny Road for a well-being check, finding two women and a man inside.

The man was bound by court-ordered conditions not to be in contact with the women, and was arrested with a struggle.

He was taken into custody by the officers and assessed by BC Emergency Health Services at the detachment before being taken to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) will be determining whether police actions are linked to the man’s injuries.