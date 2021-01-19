Details of mandatory reporting of students' immunization status, which is planned for September 2019, will be released in the near future. (Photo from Pixabay)

One more person has passed away from COVID-19 in Northern Health, this has increased the region’s death toll to 53.

465 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, this boosts the provincial total to 61,912.

32 of the new cases are in the Northern Health region, boosting the regional case count to 2,943.

There are 525 active cases in the North, which is five less than yesterday (Monday).

There are 4,331 active cases in the province with 329 individuals currently hospitalized; 70 of whom are in ICU.

To date, 92,369 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC.

There have been 12 new virus-related deaths, increasing the provincial death toll to 1,090.

Currently, 6,864 people are under active public health monitoring and 55,099 people have recovered.

“The COVID-19 vaccines bring hope and challenge: Hope, knowing that in a few months many people will have immunity to this virus; and challenge because of the current limited supply – in B.C., Canada and around the world,” said BC Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Regional Breakdown:

(+ 32) – Northern Health 2,943

(+ 61) – Interior 5,374

(+ 83) – Vancouver Coastal 14,092

(+262) – Fraser 38,058

(+21) – Island 1,306