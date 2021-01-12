Canada has ordered another 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says our country has exercised an option in its contract with the pharmaceutical company for the extra doses.

He says it’s anticipated the extra doses will arrive in April or May.

Trudeau says Canada should see about 80 million doses of the vaccines arrive this year from Moderna and Pfizer alone.

He also announced the Canada U.S. border closure has been extended until February 21st.