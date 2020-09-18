Two people were injured after a plane crash that occurred Thursday (Sept 17) in Telkwa.

Smithers RCMP received the call around 5:30 p.m of a possible plane crash near Skillhorn Road.

A member of the Telkwa Fire Department who lives in the area saw the low flying aircraft as it disappeared followed by a loud bang.

Smithers RCMP and the Telkwa Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene on ATV’s began looking at the crash site.

EMBC/ Joint Rescue Centre, BCAS and Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue was also called.

According to the RCMP, The Telkwa Fire Department located the crash which, was not accessible by vehicle, and found the two occupants of the plane.

Both occupants of the plane were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This may have ended rather differently if not for the quick response by the Telkwa Fire Department,” said Smithers RCMP, Cpl. Deleisch.

The RCMP also said the Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and has conduct of the investigation.