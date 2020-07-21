There have been 30 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, spread across the Interior and Fraser Health regions, for a total of 3,328.

There are 266 active cases with 15 people in hospital, three in intensive care.

No new deaths were reported overnight, the province remains with a death toll of 189.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,043 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,731 in the Fraser Health region, 140 in the Island Health region, 291 in the Interior Health region, 69 in the Northern Health region and 54 cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

Meanwhile, BC health officials are announcing a data correction, subtracting two from Island Health.

In total, one long-term care facility and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks and health teams are currently responding to several community outbreaks.

“Here in B.C., our curve is trending upward, and we need to bend our curve back down to where it belongs,” said Doctor Henry.

“Many of the new cases are a result of community transmission from an increase in social interactions this summer. This trend is a concern, but we can turn this trend around.”

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff