Party leaders to take part in English-language debate Monday night

Party leaders are preparing for Monday night’s English-language debate, which will be the first time all six have faced off on the same stage.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer each made brief appearances Monday morning. Trudeau used a stop at a Boys and Girls Club in Ottawa to highlight the ongoing tension between Ontario’s education workers and Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile Scheer countered Trudeau is disgusting for trying to politicize kids’ education for his own personal partisan gain.

Protests over climate change shut down bridges across Canada

An international day of action to push governments to do more to fight climate change has seen protesters shut down major bridges across the country.

Protests by Extinction Rebellion have caused traffic havoc in Halifax, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver, with similar demonstrations planned for Montreal, Calgary and Victoria. Protests are taking place in 60 cities around the world, including Berlin, London and New York.

New data shows gender-gap in pay continues to show inequality

The latest data from Statistics Canada shows that as of last year, women were making about 87 cents for every dollar that men earn.

That’s a 5.5 percentage point improvement over the past 20 years. Researchers say the persistent inequality warrants continued attention because women have surpassed men in attaining higher education and increased their representation in higher-status occupations.