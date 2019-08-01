“It’s a tough time for resource-based communities.”

Those are the words of Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen following Sinclar Group Forest Products announcing a two-week curtailment at its operations in Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Fort Saint James.

Thiessen told MyNechakoValleyNow.com while there is some worry within the district, he remains confident the employees at Nechako Lumber will be ok.

“We understand and have talked to them and the CEO and we feel that they are going to come out of it stronger than they have.”

“Sinclar has worked with the employees, they will work around the summer break and we hope to go back in the fall in a place of strength.”

“I think when you are in leadership in a resource community there is certainly a place for concern, we have known that what was happening in our industry with the Mountain Pine Beetle led us to believe there was going to be a day where change would happen. We were fortunate to go through the last number of years with high lumber prices and that allowed us a little more time but it’s still very difficult for us resource communities at this time.”

The curtailments begin on August 19th and will impact operations at Lakeland Mills, Nechako Lumber and Apollo Forest Products.

Production will be reduced by 25 million board feet.