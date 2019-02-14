Tense situation for Canadians stuck in Haiti

Relatives are anxiously hoping that dozens of Canadians who can’t get out of Haiti due to violent street protests will be safe.

Ottawa has closed the Canadian Embassy and says it is continuing to evaluate the security situation. A group of tourists from Quebec is stuck at a beach resort about 75-kilometres from the airport in Port-au-Prince with the only highway considered extremely dangerous.

Sting performs free concert in Oshawa with GM Plant closure looming

Sting brought his musical about labour strife in an English shipbuilding town to an Ontario community that could soon learn what happens to families when a core industry is ripped away.

The singer and the Toronto cast of “The Last Ship,” played a free show in Oshawa Thursday. General Motors is planning to shutter the Oshawa assembly plant by the end of the year.

Lawyer argues that pollution knows no boundaries

A lawyer for the federal government is arguing that pollution knows no boundaries.

She says that each province’s emissions contribute to Canada’s overall greenhouse gas levels and every jurisdiction must work toward a solution. Saskatchewan’s government has asked the Appeal Court to rule whether a federal carbon tax is constitutional.

British MPs vote against motion supporting PM’s approach to Brexit

British MPs have voted 303-to-258 against a motion reiterating their support for Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit.

The embarrassing parliamentary defeat is considered symbolic rather than binding. However, it stresses how weak May’s hand is, with the UK set to leave the European Union on March 29th and MPs resistant to her divorce plan.