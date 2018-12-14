WATCH: “Here comes Santa Claus” … to University Hospital!
WATCH:
Jolly ole’ St. Nick arrived on Prince George …
… spreading cheer to patients at UHNBC ahead of Christmas.
Santa Claus made his annual visit to the pediatric ward, jingling & mingling with kids as young as 10 days old.
Some of these patients are need of 24/7 care …
… which hinders them from spending the holiday season with family & friends.
The Man in the Red Suit has visited the hospital for more than a decade.