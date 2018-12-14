Santa Claus visits UHNBC in Prince George | My Nechako Valley Now

WATCH:

Jolly ole’ St. Nick arrived on Prince George …

… spreading cheer to patients at UHNBC ahead of Christmas.

Santa Claus made his annual visit to the pediatric ward, jingling & mingling with kids as young as 10 days old.

Some of these patients are need of 24/7 care …

… which hinders them from spending the holiday season with family & friends.

The Man in the Red Suit has visited the hospital for more than a decade.