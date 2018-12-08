It is the season of giving and that is exactly the goal of the first Christmas Wish Breakfast.

The new fundraising event looks to bring in cash and unwrapped gift donations for less fortunate youth and infants throughout Prince George. Despite this being a first-time event, Committee Chair Valerie Marsh is looking to help out a number of organizations.

“All of the gifts are going to Saint Vincent de Paul, the Child Development Centre, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and really exciting the Child Pediatric Ward.”

The event will have choirs, bands, and dancing, as well as a special visit from Santa.

The Christmas Wish Breakfast will be held at the Kin Centre Atrium on Tuesday, December 11th, from 6am to 10am.