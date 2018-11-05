Francois Lake residents on the southside touring the wildfire damage in their community | Cole Kelly, My Nechako Valley Now

While the 2018 wildfire season is over, Francois Lake southsiders are preparing for the next outbreak.

They’ve formed the Chinook Emergency Response Society (CERS), set to train local residents, put out evacuation plans, & fund for equipment.

An organizer says if there are wildfires in Summer 2019, more residents are likely to stay in their homes again.

“We have pretty strong opinions about what would have happened if we hadn’t stayed. I think it’s important to stay professional and focused, and positive moving forward in the process. We want [BCWFS] to understand that yes, some of us are going to stay next time, but here’s what we have to offer.”

– Rise Johansen, Takysie Resort owner

BC Wildfire has not been available for comment on the newly formed society.

– with files from Cole Kelly, My PG Now