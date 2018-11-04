Some residents of the Southside of Francois Lake are already preparing themselves to stay in their homes during the next wildfire season.

Rise’ Johansen, owner of Takysie Resort and one of the some 100 Southside residents who stayed despite evacuation orders over the summer, is one of the organizers of The Chinook Emergency Response Society.

“Its basic mandate is that we train our residents, we put evacuation plans in place and we get funding for equipment. We just want to have a better sense of what to do, because this is not going to be the last time this is going to happen.”

Johansen said if there is another evacuation next year, a lot more residents will stay in their homes.

“We have pretty strong opinions about what would have happened if we hadn’t stayed.”

Some Southsiders have been critical of how the BC Wildfire Service handled their evacuation and fire-fighting resources, including claims that the service outright lied about information, and used scare tactics on residents.

But according to Johansen, the new society wants to work with BCWFS next year.

“I can be just as mad as the next person about what happened, and some of the stupid stuff that happened, but I still want to rely on my government to come and help me, that’s why I pay taxes,” said Johansen

“I think it’s important to stay professional and focused, and positive, forward moving in the process. We want them to understand that yes, some of us are going to stay next time, but here’s what we have to offer.”

BC Wildfire has not been available for comment as of this publication.