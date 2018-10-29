It will feel more like late October here in Prince George as temperatures dip into the single digits.

Vanderhoof has been spoiled with the above-seasonal conditions for most of this month, reaching the low to mid-teens.

The cool pattern will be felt across the province.

“We’re moving more into a seasonal pattern actually. Normals for this time of year are a high of plus four and a low minus three so what we have is cooler air mass moving through British Columbia,” said Jonathan Bau, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

However, at this point, we’re not expecting anything major when it comes to the topic rain or wet flurries.

“At this time, we’re not looking at anything significant rain or snowfall amounts, we do have that ridge coming in down from the Yukon and that’s going to bring temperatures down a little bit to the freezing mark and with it bring that chance of flurries along the cold front.”

A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers is expected for today and tonight with a predicted high of plus six.

Drivers may encounter some dicey road conditions as the overnight low dips into the minuses.

“We’re looking at clearing skies, expect some frost with temperatures dipping down to about minus four under clear skies and maybe through mid-week is when you might want to pay attention to the road conditions.”

Daily temperatures are expected to bounce between five and eight degrees Celsius all week long.