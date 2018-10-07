As the day draws near, the rules continue to be drawn up.

Earlier this week, the province released a list of amended regulations to BC’s “legal cannabis regime.”

Some of the new amendments include no smoking or vaping cannabis on public patios, municipal or regional parks except in designated smoking areas, and no consumption of non-medical cannabis on school property. Use of the substance is also prohibited on sidewalks and boulevards adjacent to school property

A maximum of 1,000 grams of dried cannabis, or equivalent, can be kept in non public spaces, such as a home.

There will be two sets of licenses, one for retail stores and another for marketing licenses. There is no opening or consuming of cannabis materials in retail or government stores, as well, no one can advertise as a place to go to consume cannabis, or a place to go after one has.

Smoking in a prohibited place is a fine of $230.00, which is consistent with liquor and tobacco tickets, but vaping in a no-go zone will only cost you $58.00

Cannabis will be federally legalized in under two weeks, on October 17th.