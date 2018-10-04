A Canada-wide charitable organization has provided aid for new mothers and young families in Prince George.

Today, the Prince George RCMP received several baby items from the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire (IODE) division in Vancouver as a donation to the community.

Items include clothes, blankets, shoes, and toys for newborns.

Sergeant Jenn Collins and Constable Kendra Felkar are pictured below with the donations and are in charge of distributing them.

In a release, the RCMP says they will be reaching out to various programs across the North District region and ‘where they can be put to good use.’

For more information, you can call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300.

The IODE Federation was founded in 1900, encouraging women to promote patriotism, loyalty, and service to others.