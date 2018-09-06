A missing person report has been issued for an 18-year-old Smithers woman. Jessica Patrick (Balzcer) was reported missing August 29th.

She is part of the Burns Lake Band and is listed as 5’2″, 130lbs with long black hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar on her left hand near the thumb.

Patrick was last seen at the Smithers McDonalds wearing a black sweater and jeans and was carrying a brown leather purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Smithers RCMP. The case number is 2018-3486.