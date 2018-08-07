The Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre made another stride towards opening with new hirings to handle operations.

Heather Crozier comes in with a finance and recreation facility background, she is signing on as the centre manager.

Britney Inden has been hired as the aquatic coordinator with her experience life-guarding and in aquatic program delivery.

Staff members will begin engaging with the community in the near future at the Vanderhoof Farmer’s Market.

More information about the facility operations, schedules, and programs will be confirmed closer to the opening.