Photo Courtesy of the PG Hospice Society

The 2018 Hospice Dream Home Lottery begins this Friday.

Proceeds will support beds at the Rotary Hospice Society.

There is nearly 10,000 grand prize tickets available worth $100 each.

The grand prize is a home in the Nechako View Subdivision valued at over half a million dollars. There are also 12,000 50/50 tickets available.

The grand prize draw is October 26th, 2018; the 50/50 draw is October 19th, 2018.

