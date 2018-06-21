Canada’s main stock market so far isn’t keeping up with yesterday’s big rally.

The TSX is lower as oil prices dip ahead of an expected OPEC plan to boost production. It’s down 43 points to 16,377. The loonie isn’t making back much ground either as the lower oil prices and trade uncertainty are taking their tolls on it. It’s slightly lower at 75.07 cents U.S.

On Wall Street the ongoing trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, is still beating up on the markets. The Dow Jones is down 107 points to 24,549, while oil is down 37 cents to $65.34 U.S. per barrel, and gold is down $7.30 to $1267.20 an ounce.