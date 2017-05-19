Charges have been laid in connection with a homicide in Burns Lake.
66-year-old Albert Giesbrecht has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 59-year-old Raymond George Bishop.
Bishop was found deceased on the south side of Francois Lake on Thursday, May 18th.
Giesbrecht is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday in Provincial Court in Burns Lake.
Police are requesting anyone with information on this homicide to call the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
– with files from Daryl Vandenberg
