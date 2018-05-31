Canadian Tire store owner Selen Alpay standing in front of the new Pro Shop | Jeff Slack, My Nechako Valley Now

Prince George residents now have a new place to purchase firearms.

Canadian Tire has opened a new Pro Shop to sell non-restrictive guns and ammunition as a way to fill the gap left after Wholesale Sports closed its doors.

It took a lot of preparation and planning to introduce this to the store, with hiring eight long time industry experienced staff and keeping the product secure with trigger locks, storage units locked in cages with CCTV security cameras throughout the store, says Selen Alpay, Canadian Tire store owner.

“We wanted to be 100 per cent sure this was our market. I spoke to a very good friend of mine a number of months ago and we were talking analytically, which made me have a revelation that this is our market this is what we need to get into.”

He has no doubt this will increase sales, but he wanted to do what was right for the community.

“I’m a community minded guy anyway. Sometimes that top line isn’t my biggest motivator, my biggest motivator is to look after my community.”

Alpay added they will look at expanding into other items like bows and crossbows once they get a feel for the market.

One customer was happy with the decision to introduce a new place where outdoor enthusiasts can purchase what the equipment they need.

“With the population of nearly 80,000 people, and a large portion of them being outdoor folks, without this we are missing a great part the supply for our outdoor activities.”

To purchase a firearm you must be 18-years or older and have your pal card on you when buying a product.