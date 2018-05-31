The Salvation Army is officially opening its new Vanderhoof Community Support Centre today.

The organization is set to provide a multitude of services including spiritual guidance, practical needs like clothing and shelter, and referrals to more specified support groups.

But, what service has people the most excited?

“The thrift store recycling operation that The Salvation Army will be offering the community,” explains Salvation Army Captain Neil Wilkinson.

“We are very, very thrilled at the response and we’re very much looking forward to some of the ongoing partnerships that will be developed.”

According to Wilkinson, tt’s been a quick turn-around for The Salvation Army to set up shop.

“The official request came in November of 2016 from the District of Vanderhoof Council. We have been working as quickly and as diligently as we possibly can to get services started.”

The grand opening ceremony begins at 3PM, which will include refreshments, a meet and greet, and cake cutting.

Festivities will conclude with a special spiritual ministries service at 6PM at a partnering church.