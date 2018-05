BC residents will have more jingle in their jeans thanks to another hike to the minimum wage.

Starting Friday, the hourly rate will rise from $11.35 to $12.65.

The wage rates will also rise for liquor servers, resident caretakers, and live-in camp leaders.

Liquor servers will now earn $11.40 per hour – an jump of $1.30.

The province’s minimum wage is slated to increase to $15.20 per hour by June of 2021.