The Union of BC Municipalities is trying to identify the child care needs in rural and remote communities, which include the north.

A survey is now open for all local governments to respond with their feedback until July 13th and is being run in conjunction with the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of BC.

A simple approach to the survey is being taken.

“The survey is to get an understanding of the current state of child care services in those rural and remote communities and we’re just trying to understand how families are accessing child care and what is missing from services that are currently available,” says Maja Tait, UBCM Second Vice-President.

Tait further explains what holes could be filled in the future as there is a perception childcare is mostly related to infant and toddler care.

“People do focus on infant and toddler care but there is also a need for before and after care for school-aged kids, so from kindergarten up would also be another and or is support needed for families that choose to homeschool.”

As for the UBCM’s expectations for the survey, the group would like to see everyone answer the questions as thoroughly as possible.

“I’m just hoping that those members of those communities take the time and share through their network and provide as much information back to us so that we can ensure our advocacy piece is in place.”

A link to the survey can be found here.