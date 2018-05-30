More people are eligible for Northern Health’s Connection program.

The service now includes three additional eligibility criteria, including:

Accessibility needs – People with mobility challenges. All NHC buses are wheelchair/mobility accessible and include lifts and accessible washrooms.

– People with mobility challenges. All NHC buses are wheelchair/mobility accessible and include lifts and accessible washrooms. 60+ – Anyone 60 years older will be eligible to ride the NHC bus. A report from the Office of the Seniors Advocate recently pointed out that access to transportation is an increasing barrier to the long-term health of seniors.

– Anyone 60 years older will be eligible to ride the NHC bus. A report from the Office of the Seniors Advocate recently pointed out that access to transportation is an increasing barrier to the long-term health of seniors. Companion (definition expanded) – to include passengers who have to travel to support immediate family members who are receiving health care treatment or services outside of their home community.

“People that have mobility challenges, transportation is a big barrier, as well as for 60+, getting around communities in the north can be incredibly challenging and we feel that those populations can be vulnerable,” explains Chief Communications and External Relations Steve Raper.

“By adding the companion eligibility, and it will be subject to availability, we hope that by providing the access to that service for people that can provide support for those individuals it will lead to better health outcomes, it will lead to shorter stays in some of the facilities, and then everybody benefits.”

NH Connections serves people who need to travel out of town to receive health care appointments and treatments, NH staff and physicians, and healthcare and medical students.

Travel fares are not changing and passengers will no longer be required to book round trip.