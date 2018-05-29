Dental Hygiene student Jamie Irving tends to a patient in her classroom at CNC | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Kids with limited or no access to proper dental care left the College of New Caledonia (CNC) today with brighter smiles on their faces.

The school’s ‘Seal In A Smile’ initiative teaches elementary students the importance of oral hygiene, while providing free cleaning, fluoride, and follow-up treatments.

.@cnc_bc_ca’s #SealInASmile program works with #SD57 students K-7 who may not have access to proper dental care; treatments include polishing, fluoride, an oral examination, & hygiene tips | #CityOfPG #bced pic.twitter.com/zll6BQm6m8 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 29, 2018

CNC Dental Hygiene student and President of her class Jamie Irving says she never expected to be a part of an event like this, even when she decided to pursue her dental career.

“Coming into a field where I’m able to help and essentially give back, it’s a great feeling! I’ve honestly never felt like this before, like, giving someone proper health to their teeth is a really great feeling for me.”

.@cnc_bc_ca Dental student Jamie Irving says it’s a privilege to study, graduate, & serve her own community through #SealInASmile; believes everyone should help young kids get a head start on oral health | #CityOfPG #bced pic.twitter.com/PS6c1toH2z — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 29, 2018

‘Seal In A Smile’ is a collaboration between CNC, School District 57 (SD57), and Northern Health.

According to CNC, this is the only known program in all of BC that’s partnered between a post-secondary institution, a local school district, and a regional health authority.

Irving believes other colleges and private programs should consider implementing a similar event.

“There are programs that do incorporate these types of things, but none that do fees and services for free like this, and give kids sealants and all this other stuff when it comes to visiting a regular dentist.”

Nearly 200 students are enrolled into CNC’s Dental courses every year, and ‘Seal In A Smile’ has been running since 2000.

This year’s school chosen for the examinations was Van Bien Elementary.