Good news for local residents living near water or those hoping to get out on the river this summer as the flooding appears to have died down in the Northern region.

“We ended a number of our flood watch and high-streamflow advisories,” says BC River Forecast Centre Lead Dave Campbell.

“Specifically for the Bulkley River, the Fraser River Upstream, the Boundary, the Kootenay, the Lillooet River, the Bella Coola, the Central Interior, Okanagan, and Similkameen.”

He adds the Fraser and Nechako Rivers shouldn’t be a rising threat to residents and businesses, claiming 60-70% of the snow has melted at higher elevations.

“The favourable weather we’ll see this week will bring us further along in that snowpack. Despite the extreme heat that we’ve been throwing at the snow, we really weren’t able to squeeze much more out of it. So we’re thinking from this point moving forward that’s gone.”

Emergency Management BC (EMBC) still has the Prince George Operations Centre open for those affected by any flooding for the time-being.

