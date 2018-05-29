A new IT Manager has been hired on by School District 91.

Dave Miles has been added to the fold after five years on the job with the provincial government along with another 14 years with ISM Canada.

Miles recently held the position of Director of Technology Engineering Services.

He and his wife Raquel who are both from the Lower Mainland moved to Vanderhoof in 1999 to pursue an opportunity with the Ministry of Forests.

Miles has four children who have all attended Evelyn Dickson Elementary and Nechako Valley Secondary School.